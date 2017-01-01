Memorial services for Rhoda LeAnne Hunt were held 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 16, 2016 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with enurnment in Evergreen Cemetery Mausoleum.

Rhoda, 36, died December 11, 2016 at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon.

Born in Decatur, GA, October 18, 1980, she was the daughter of Michael Hunt and Patricia Hunt.

Survivors include her parents, Michael & Patricia Hunt; brother, Bryan Hunt of Dillon, and Jerry Hunt of GA; special aunt, Ludahila Jones.