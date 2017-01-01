NETC Foundation Purchases Semi-Truck For Training

The NETC Foundation recently purchased a semi-truck to be used for hands-on training in Northeastern Technical College’s Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) program that will be offered through the college’s department of continuing education as early as Spring 2017, and also help launch new credit based programs in areas of transportation and logistics slated to start Fall 2017.

“As our 50-year anniversary approaches, we’re taking a close look at how we can best serve our students and community for the next 50 years,” said Northeastern President, Dr. Kyle Wagner. “This new truck is a great example of how Foundation funding can help launch new programs.”

The NETC Foundation is a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization, designed to support NETC’s mission to make a difference in the lives of students and community. Donations made to the NETC Foundation are used to fund new programs to grow the college, and help remove financial barriers for students with scholarships and emergency relief.

“The NETC Foundation’s main goal is to support current and future NETC students,” said Foundation President, Dr. John Kirby. “Donations made to the Foundation impact students directly by providing financial assistance and indirectly, by helping to grow the college for generations to come.”

This January, the NETC Foundation will kick off the “Say Yes to Success” fundraising campaign, allowing donors to choose how their donations are spent.

Donors can now choose to donate to the Uplift Fund, which provides scholarships and emergency relief for students, or the Jumpstart Fund, which expands or starts new programs through monetary contributions or equipment donation. A third option, called a Legacy Fund, can be created to honor of an individual, family, or business/industry.

For 37 years, the NETC Foundation has supported student scholarships through Legacy donations such as the Wm. Manning Malloy scholarship, Sarah Flynn Rogers scholarship, JG & Elaine Owens scholarship, Dr. John Kirby scholarship, Dr. Ronald Hampton scholarship fund, and the Betty Matheson Memorial scholarship.

“Earlier this fall, a NETC employee reached out to the Foundation on behalf of an older student he learned was walking miles to school each day,” said Wagner. “Money donated from NETC staff and faculty, allowed the Foundation’s Uplift Fund to purchase her a new bike.”

“This bike is a tremendous blessing to me and I am so thankful to the Foundation, ” said student Nellie Fletcher. “I recently decided to stop working as a nursing assistant to come back to school full time and finish my nursing degree.”

For information on the NETC Foundation or how to make a tax-deductible donation call 843-921-6900, or go online to www.netc.edu , and look for NETC Foundation under the About Us tab.

