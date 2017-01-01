Moody Attempts To Return Capital Sales Tax Money For Lake View Area Back To County

By Betsy Finklea

At the December meeting of the Dillon County Council, District Two Councilman Bobby Moody attempted to return the capital sales tax money designated for the Lake View area back to the county.

The funds amount to approximately $500,000.

B. Moody said that he didn’t think the town wanted the county to spend it in the Town of Lake View so he would like to give it back to the county to use for the inland port, the airport, or anything they saw fit to do with it.

Dillon County Council Chairman T.F. “Buzzy” Finklea, Jr., asked if they had a motion. B. Moody put it in the form of a motion.

Councilman Archie Scott moved for discussion. He asked if Moody could actually do this and if they could get some advice on this issue.

County Attorney Alan Berry said there was no point in discussion unless the motion received a second. Scott said he understood the procedure, seconded the motion, and called for discussion.

A. Berry said it was county money anyway and when the projects ended, the county set aside and earmarked the money for the Lake View and Latta areas. He said they are in the general fund, and he believes the county can use the money as they see fit. He said he realizes there is a difference of opinion about that, and if they wanted him to research that he would be glad to do it.

Scott asked the interim county administrator, Rodney Berry, if they needed to rest or if they needed to further study.

R. Berry said it was his experience that when a project sunsetted it was supposed to go back to the general fund. He said he thought that the inland port would be a very good use of the money. Finklea said that the time the projects ended when Ken Dubose was the attorney the council voted to use the money in the Lake View and Latta areas for infrastructure and it was put in the budget ordinance.

R. Berry said these were extra provisions that he was not aware of and had they not intervened that would have been the procedure.

Finance Director Richard Gaddy said it was earmarked for these areas.

Councilman Robbie Coward asked Berry if he could get all the documents and check into it further by the next meeting.

If that is the case, the council could amend the budget and take care of that then. Berry said they were going to have to amend the budget to take care of some expenditures then and if could be done then if it was the will of the council. A. Berry said it may be cleared up then.

Scott made a motion to defer. B. Moody said it was his last meeting, and he would like to know something about the money.

A. Berry said he felt like they were going to have to have one or possibly two meetings to discuss the budget before he left and he would be able to have input then.

B. Moody said he hated to see this money not going back to Dillon County.

A. Berry said if it was earmarked they were going to have to amend the budget and that takes three readings and a public hearing.

A. Berry said B. Moody’s motion needed to be voted on. Councilman Stevie Grice asked if it was earmarked how could they vote on it. A. Berry said if it passed and then found to be earmarked that it would fail by operation of law.

Voting for B. Moody’s motion were Councilman Harold Moody, Councilman Randy Goings, and Councilman Bobby Moody.

Voting against the motion were Councilman Stevie Grice, Councilman Robbie Coward, and Chairman T.F. Finklea.

Not voting was Councilman Archie Scott. Scott said he did not vote because the matter needed further research.

Finklea said he voted against it because it was designated in the budget for those areas, and he didn’t think it was legal to vote for it.

Scott added that he was not sure how it was listed.