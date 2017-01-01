Main Street UMC Men Distribute Christmas Food Baskets

The men of Main Street United Methodist Church are staying busy with their Ramp Project! They recently completed their 11th ramp for Dillon residents who need physical assistance. This brings their total number of projects, including a porch and roof, to 39.

These men work every year on Christmas Food Baskets to provide food to needy families in the Dillon area. At 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 17, they met – along with many other members of the congregation – to distribute food baskets to 50 families in the Dillon area. Each family received one basket of canned goods, one basket with a turkey and a chicken and food staples, a Bible, and a prayer card.

Ronnie “Catfish” Carter, project coordinator, expressed his thanks to the sponsors, who provided 5,700 pounds of food and donations to make this possible He also thanked the local chapter of Gideons International for the Bibles.

Main Street Methodist Men were also recognized this year by the American Red Cross for raising $22,000 in donations, thereby being named “One of the Top Three Donors of South Carolina” for the American Red Cross.