Services for Linda Susan Caulder Moore were held 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Sardis Baptist Church directed by Cooper Funeral Home. Visitation was held 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Cooper Funeral Home.

Mrs. Moore, 61, died Thursday, December 15, 2016 at the McLeod Hospice House in Florence.

Born in Dillon County, SC, January 16, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Henslee Caulder and Frances Herring Caulder. She was a member of Sardis Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Harry Moore of Latta; son, Michael (Linda) Moore of Latta; daughters, April (Allen) Richardson, and JoAnna (Jamie) Butler, both of Latta; grandchildren, Michael Moore, Jr., Hunter Wiggins, Madison Butler, Jaymie Lynn Butler, Bailey Wiggins, Savannah Butler, Samson Roberts, and Kinnley Moore; brothers, Johnny Caulder, Jamie Caulder, and Randy Caulder, all of Latta; sisters, Carol Floyd and Rachel Lawhon, both of Latta; many nieces and nephews; special friend, Olin Caulder.

Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Sylvia Moore; and her brother, Tinker Caulder.

Memorials may be made to the McLeod Hospice , 1203 East Cheves Street, Florence, SC 29506.