GREENVILLE—Kathleen Church Mullis, 90, of Greenville, SC, passed away Thursday, December 22, 2016.

Born in Lake View, SC, she was a daughter of the late William Burnice Church and Mary Magdelena Elvington Church.

She worked as a civilian during World War II at the Fort Jackson Army Base in the motor pool. She was the general manager of Associated General Contractors of the Carolinas, Greenville Branch for approximately 37 years.

She was a long-standing member of Women in Construction of America and a member of Laurel Baptist Church. She was an angel on earth who loved making handcrafted gifts to bring happiness to many, and is now an angel in heaven with wings of her own. She was loved by all and will be missed by all. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ira Leon Mullis; four brothers, US Church, Harry D. Church, Carlyle Church and William Burnice Church, Jr.; three sisters, Mae Thompson, Mary Ruth Chumney and Ethel Bowen; and a son-in-law, Thomas L. Hughes.

She is survived by two daughters, Kathy M. Goggans (Gregory) and Patricia M. Hughes; a son, Terry Leon Mullis; two sisters, Ruby Lupo and Mildred Smith; 3 grandchildren, Christina F. Mosbey (Brian), Melissa F. Desforges (Dalton) and Matthew Goggans (Nana); and two great-grandchildren, Cayleigh Mosbey and McKenzie Mosbey.

A funeral service to celebrate Kathleen’s life was held on Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 11am in the Chapel of The Mackey Mortuary. Burial followed at Greenville Memorial Gardens.

The family received friends at the mortuary one hour prior to the service.

