Mr. Joe Quincy Arnette died Monday, December 19, 2016, at McLeod Medical Center of Florence, after an illness.

A funeral service will be Wednesday, December 21, 2016 at 11:00 am at Piney Grove Baptist Church of Lake View. Burial will follow at the church cemetery, directed by Cooke Funeral Home.

Mr. Arnette was born in Dillon County, the son of the late J. B. and Nina Bryant Arnette. He was a member of Piney Grove Baptist Church, Hillsboro Masonic Lodge, Woodmen of the World, the Eastern Star, and the Twin State Twirlers.

Mr. Arnette is survived by his wife, Doris Arnette; sons, Danny Arnette (Nancy) and Donald Arnette (Alice Faye); brother, Billy Arnette (Marguerite); sisters Mary Blanch Jones of Chattanooga TN and Betty Snyder (Lou) of Florence; stepsons, Steven Willoughby and Gerald Willoughby; grandchildren, Mike Arnette (Cathy), Timmy Arnette (Caren), Donna Rose Voth (Bobby), Toni Arnette, and Woody Arnette (Karen); 5 step Grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Carolyn Arnette; brother, Hal Arnette; and great grandson, William Arnette.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosys Foundation, American Cancer Society, or National Kidney Foundation.