Food Lion Makes Local Contribution To Fight Hunger

The need is great for many during the holiday season, and as part of its continued “Holidays Without Hunger” campaign efforts this holiday season Food Lion is leading various donation events across its operating area during “12 Days of Giving” in order to bring holiday cheer to those facing hunger through December 23.

Locally, Food Lion has made an impact in the fight against hunger through a donation of $22000 in Food Lion gift cards to Helping Hands Food Pantry to help purchase much needed items for its shelves this holiday. Helping Hands serves a large senior population that will benefit from this donation.

During the “12 Days of Giving,” Food Lion has been fighting holiday hunger by participating in donation events across its service area, providing more than 100 million meals to its neighbors in need. This initiative will also further Food Lion Feeds’ mission to achieve its goal of providing 500 million meals to hungry families by the year 2020. Food Lion’s associates will also volunteer nearly 1,000 service hours.

Many people are forced to make tough decisions to provide for their families. Food Lion is working to lessen the burden of having to choose between paying rent or for gasoline and buying groceries in the communities it serves. Food Lion associates will provide more than 100,000 meals to local feeding agencies throughout its 10-state footprint, volunteer more than 1,000 service hours, and contribute financially to those in need while celebrating the holiday season with “12 Days of Giving” this month. (adv.)