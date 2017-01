Graveside services for Elaine Jane Leach were held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2016 at Evergreen Cemetery directed by Cooper Funeral Home.

Mrs. Leach, 93, died Sunday, November 27, 2016 at McLeod Medical Center in Dillon.

Born in Bridgeton, NJ, April 1, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Frank L. Peterson and Hazel Flowers Peterson. She was the widow of Harry D. Morrison and Donald Leach.

Survivors include her children, Patricia M. Rogers of Dillon, Raymond H. Morrison of Bridgeton, NJ, Nancy Karol of Henderson, NC, and Donna Caldwell of Helena, GA; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 19 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.