Charles A. Phillips, 61, of Mullins passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2016. He was born in Columbus County, the son of the late Slade Wyatt Phillips and Louise Waters Phillips.

Charles was a 1974 graduate of Dillon High School where he was a talented drummer in the Marching Cats Band. Charles was an avid Gamecock fan and a die-hard Dale Earnhardt fan. He loved riding his motorcycle, especially in the mountains joined by his closest friends. He also enjoyed fishing and being outdoors.

He retired from Honda of South Carolina after 17 years of dedicated service. He was an active member of Firefall Bible Church in Nichols.

Charles was very friendly and always had a smile on his face. He was loved by everyone who knew him and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Charles is survived by his wife, Cindy Estes Phillips of Mullins; two daughters, Rachelle (Christopher) Wilkes of Dillon and Tracy (Moses) Blue of Fort Mill; two stepdaughters, Mandy (Jason) Godbolt of Latta and Cecily (Dusty) Rogers of Mullins; six grandchildren, and two step-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held at 5:30 p.m., Friday, December 23, 2016 in the chapel of Meares Funeral Home in Mullins with the Reverend Ricky Hardee officiating.

If you would like to remember Charles, the family suggests that memorials be made to Firefall Bible Church, 6221 Highway 9, Nichols, South Carolina 29581.

