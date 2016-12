Sheriff’s Office Seeking Several On Outstanding Warrants

The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the following on outstanding warrants. If you are this person or if you know the whereabouts of this person, please contact the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432. Any questions about this list should be directed to the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

CALVIN D. BETHEA

2251 SEA HORSE DRIVE

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING BENCH WARRANT FOR DUI

LUCINDA KAYE TURBEVILLE

525 W, FAIRFIELD RD

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING BENCH WARRANTS FOR

POSSESSION OF

MARIJUANA AND UNLAWFUL USE OF

PARAPHERNALIA

JUAN HENRY MCCALL III

501 COATES STREET

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING BENCH WARRANT FOR OPEN

CONTAINER

DANIELE OXENDINE

317 MARK ROAD

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSANDING BENCH WARRANT FOR DUS

KENCHE TYSHIEN PAGE

805 BOBBY L. DAVIS BLVD.

MARION, S.C.

OUTSTANDING BENCH WARRANT FOR DUS

MICHAEL NATHAN TART

2340 JASPER STREET

HAMER, S.C.

OUTSTANDING BENCH WARRANT FOR

FRAUDULENT CHECK

ROBERT JUNIOR TOWNSEND

2611 HWY. 301 SOUTH

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING BENCH WARRANT FOR DUS

TINA TURNER

103 N. RICHARDSON STREET

LATTA, S.C.

OUTSTANDING BENCH WARRANT FOR

FRAUDULENT CHECK

MICHAEL JEROME ALFORD

314 BRIARPATCH LANE

LATTA, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR

FRAUDULENT CHECK

BETTY ANN HARRIS

314 HARLLEE PL.

MARION, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR

FRAUDULENT CHECK

RODNEY PHILLIP TYNDALL

1841 SYRACUSE

COMM. RD.

DARLINGTON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR

FRAUDULENT CHECK

SARAH GROOMES

408 S. 24TH AVENUE

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS FOR

FRAUDULENT CHECKS

TIMOTHY ELLERBE

155 ROBINSON RD

MARION, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR

FRAUDULENT CHECK

LINWOOD BYRD

133 WESTOVER ROAD

LATTA, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS FOR FRAUDULENT CHECKS

ANTONIA ASHLEY BROWN

511 E, GIWARD ST,

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR BREACH OF TRUST

DARRIELLE L. DAVIS

2050 COREYS CT

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR UTILITIES

JAMES BRADLEY COOK

2516 FAITH RD

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR GRAND LARCENY

ROBIN LANCE HASELDEN

135 PLEASANT HILL RD.

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING BENCH WARRANTS FOR ASSAULT AND BATTERY

CHRISTINA ELIZABETH NORRIS

2318 HWY.301 NORTH

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR GRAND LARCENY

TOWANTA F. MANNING

415 CHATHAM PL.

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANTS FOR

FRAUDULENT CHECKS

DAVID SHAUN LONG

2317 LONGBLUFF DR.

HAMER, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR GRAND LARCENY

TAMMY DENISE COOK

1701 OLD LATTA. HWY

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING BENCH WARRANT FOR DUI

ANIKA CHARLES

414 S. LONGSTREET RD

DILLON, S.C.

OUTSTANDING ARREST WARRANT FOR

DISORDERLY CONDUCT