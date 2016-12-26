Resources Listed For Those Who Still Need Hurricane Matthew Help

Survivors of Hurricane Matthew can still get help with just a phone call to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Helpline at 800-621-3362 (voice, 711 or video relay services) or 800-462-7585 (TTY). The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. until further notice. Multilingual operators are available. Information is also available at www.Disaster Assistance.gov.

Callers may ask representatives about how to:

-Check the status of their application;

-Get clarification about a letter from FEMA;

-Update address, phone or bank account numbers;

-Appeal any FEMA decision;

-Find out about other types of federal disaster assistance available.

· The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced that the Business Recovery Center (BRC) in Beaufort County will close permanently on Thursday, Dec. 22.

· Residents and business owners who sustained damage as a result of Hurricane Matthew and have applied for a low-interest loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) can get answers to their questions by calling SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955. Deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals should call 800-877-8339. SBA loan applicants can also get information by emailing to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov or by visiting www.sba.gov/disaster.

· National Flood Insurance Program policyholders affected by Hurricane Matthew, and the flooding that followed, now have 120 days from the date of their loss to file a flood insurance claim. The extension doubles the 60-day deadline the NFIP usually requires for policyholders to submit a fully documented, signed and sworn proof-of-loss claim.

· The South Carolina Department of Mental Health (SCDMH) has been awarded a grant of more than $1.1 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for crisis counseling for survivors of Hurricane Matthew.

· Stress, anxiety, and other depression-like symptoms are common reactions after a disaster. The FEMA-funded Crisis Counseling Program (CCP) allows SCDMH to hire and train people locally to provide free, short-term crisis counseling to survivors who may be having trouble psychologically adjusting to the effects of Hurricane Matthew and the flooding that followed.

· SCDMH Crisis Counselors canvass neighborhoods, go door-to-door and visit individuals and families in communities severely impacted by Hurricane Matthew. Crisis Counselors make contact in homes and communities, not in clinical or office settings.

· A toll-free legal aid hotline is also available to eligible South Carolinians. Survivors may call 877-797-2227 ext. 120 (toll-free) or 803-576-3815 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, to request assistance in disaster-related matters.

· Hurricane Matthew survivors who need additional temporary rental assistance should contact FEMA as soon as possible to recertify their status.

Total FEMA Registrations in IA Designated Counties: 47,155

Total FEMA Individual and

Household Assistance Approved to date: $35,523,899

Housing Assistance:

$ 29,223,202

Other Needs Assistance:

$ 6,300,697

Flood insurance payments from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP): $58.7 million

FEMA Inspections

-Inspections Issued: 33,342

-Inspections Completed: 33,189

-Inspectors in the field: 13

Small Business

Administration Loans

-SBA Referrals: 24,664

-Application Received: 3,728

-Applications Approved: 1,278

-Total Loans Approved: $41,984,400

-Home Disaster Loans: 1,189

-Business Disaster Loans: 67

-Economic Injury Disaster Loans: 22

South Carolina Counties currently eligible for FEMA’s Individual Assistance (IA) Program (Assistance for Individuals and Households)

Berkeley, Charleston, Chesterfield, Horry, Marion, Orangeburg, Marlboro, Calhoun, Clarendon, Williamsburg, Lee, Georgetown, Florence, Dillon, Darlington, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Colleton, Dorchester, Hampton, Sumter and Jasper

South Carolina Counties currently eligible for FEMA’s Public Assistance (PA) Program

(Assistance for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-

damaged facilities):

Chesterfield, Kershaw, Richland, Calhoun, Charleston, Clarendon, Darlington, Marlboro, Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Berkeley, Colleton, Dillon, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Hampton, Horry, Jasper, Lee, Marion, Orangeburg, Sumter and Williamsburg are eligible for Public Assistance [Categories A-G] including direct federal assistance, under the Public Assistance program.

To apply for FEMA Assistance call 800-621-3362 or visit www.Disaster Assistance.gov

* If you have a speech disability, are deaf or hard of hearing, call (TTY) 800-462-758

* If you use 711 or Video Relay Service, call 800-621-336

* An individual may choose to receive SMS (Short Message Service) messaging during Registration Intake. This option allows them to have various notifications sent to their smart device regarding their FEMA application.

When registering applicants will be asked to provide:

-Social Security number

-Address of the damaged primary residence

-Description of the damage

-Information about insurance coverage

-A current contact telephone number

-An address where they can receive mail

-Bank account and routing numbers for those preferring direct deposit of funds

FEMA Grant Assistance may be used for the following:

-Temporary housing

-Essential home repairs

-Replace damaged personal property

-Repairs to primary vehicle

-Medical, dental or funeral expenses that were a result of the disaster

-Child Care Assistance grants are available to eligible households whose child care costs are increased because of the disaster. FEMA may award a one-time payment for the increased financial burden for up to eight cumulative weeks, plus related eligible expenses, up to a maximum of $3,600 in South Carolina.

FEMA Contracted Housing Inspectors

After you have registered, a FEMA contracted housing inspector will contact you to make an appointment to view and document disaster damage.

Both homeowners and renters must provide identification and proof of occupancy, such as a lease, rent receipt or utility bill. Additionally, homeowners will be asked to provide proof of ownership, such as a property deed or title, mortgage payment book, property insurance policy or tax receipts.

– Survivors should not wait to start their cleanup and make repairs to their home. They should save their receipts and document damage with photos.

SBA Applications

* After a survivor registers with FEMA, they may receive a disaster loan application from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

* Survivors must complete and submit the SBA home loan application to be considered for certain types of Other Needs Assistance, such as a grant to help pay for the replacement of their flood-damaged vehicle.

FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at: 866-720-5721