Yellow Jessamine Garden Club Meets

The Yellow Jessamine Garden Club met on Tuesday, December 6, 2016 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting was held at the ornately holiday decorated farm home of Dianne Pittman. Twelve members were in attendance.

The meeting was called to order by President Mildred Mishue. Chaplain Glenda Campbell gave the devotion entitled “Reasons why Jesus came” by David Jeremiah. She spoke on how Jesus was born of a virgin birth and that he came to save us all. Jesus was born perfect, and lived on earth a sinless man. Chaplain Campbell also spoke on family and how important family is to God. She then closed her devotion with a prayer and blessing for refreshments.

The refreshments prepared by hostess Dianne Pittman were chicken salad, sausage balls, pistachio salad, cheese balls with crackers, and 3 delicious types of cake.

After refreshments, Secretary Judy Powell called roll by the naming of their favorite garden container. She then read the minutes from our November meeting and the minutes stood as read. Treasurer Cathy McDaniel read the treasurer’s report and gave the total from Holiday Goodness. Projects and Litter Chairman Frances Tyler discussed pruning the Yellow Jessamine, as well as the crepe myrtle, to allow for new growth in the spring.

Ways and Means Chairman Judy Powell told how well our club performed at Holiday Goodness and look forward to being there again next year.

Publicity Chairman, Melissa Moody, distributed the newsletter and mentioned to the club about her excitement for the article in SC Gardener. She also thanked the club for participating in the Coastal District and GCSC awards that are due on December 15.

The old business mentioned was appreciation for the members who attended Arbor Day at The City of Dillon Wellness Center.

The new business considered was the decorating of The Dillon House at 2pm Thursday afternoon. Several members plan to attend to garnish this historical home with holiday décor.

The program for the evening was given by Glenda Campbell on container gardening.

She presented various unique containers to plant flowers, such as; rubber boots, bath tubs, dressers, and even a wheelbarrow.

She also spoke on a container that she has made of an old child’s chair that has the seat missing. She has placed a colored flower pot, with an array of flowers, in the seat. She paints it seasonally and it has really become a creative way to display flowers. She also suggested Pinterest as an informative outlet to find great ideas of containers. This program was very informative and met the goals and objectives for the NGC and GCSC.

The next meeting will be Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at The City of Dillon Wellness Center. Mr. Jim Allen will present the meeting on bees.

The Yellow Jessamine Garden Club is a member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc., South Atlantic Region of National Council, The Garden Club of South Carolina, Inc., and the Coastal District of The Garden Club of South Carolina.