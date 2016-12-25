Services for William Monroe Roberts were held 3:00 p.m. Sunday at Little Bless Holiness Church with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation was held 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Cooper Funeral Home.

=Mr. Roberts, 63, died Thursday, December 8, 2016 at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence.

=Born in Dillon County, SC, April 18, 1953, he was the son of the late Johnny Monroe Roberts and Luberta McDowell Roberts. He was a member of Little Bless Holiness Church.

=Survivors include his wife, Connie Braswell Roberts of Blenheim; children, Leslie Roberts of Hartsville, Felicia Roberts of Latta, Patrick Locklear and Tyler Locklear, both of Little Rock; step-children, Jack Outlar of Dillon, Dennis Cox, Jr. of Latta, and Trey Cox of Dillon; sisters, Virginia Roberts, Lila Turner, Annie Alford, Emma Jean Dial, all of Latta, Ellen Bass, and Kathy Tableau both of Marion County; brothers, Lafon Roberts, Larry Roberts, Joe Roberts, all of Latta and Tracy Roberts, of Marlboro County; 12 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

=Mr. Roberts was preceded in death by his sons, Johnny William Roberts and Tommy Monroe Roberts; sisters, Betty Sweat, Doris Meggs, and Carolyn Cooper; and his brother, Johnny Lewis Roberts.