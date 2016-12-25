Stephen McMillan Hodges, 26, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2016, in California.

Funeral services were held 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with burial in McMillan Cemetery in Mullins. Visitation was 2:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday prior to the service at the funeral home.

Born in Marion County, SC, November 12, 1990, he was the son Ricky Stephen Hodges and Catherine McMillan McDowell.

Survivors include his parents, Cathy and Ronnie McDowell of Dillon and Ricky Stephen Hodges of Jacksonville, FL; son, Weylyn Patrick Hodges; fiance’, Haley Abelon; sister, Breanna E. Hodges (Brandon) of Salsbury; brothers, James R. Hayes (Kim) of Dillon, John A. Hayes of Dillon, Jeremy Adam McDowell (Sheri) of Myrtle Beach, and Ronnie Anthony McDowell of Florence.

Stephen was preceded in death by his brother, Patrick Earle Hodges; grandparents, Frank Patrick & Mary McMillan; and grandfather, Earl Hodges.