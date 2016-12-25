Parris Island Marine Band Entertains At Ellis Center

The Parris Island Marine Band sponsored by the Dillon County Council performed “A Christmas Spectacular” at the Ellis Performing Arts Center in Latta, S.C., on Monday, Dec. 12, at 6:30 p.m.

After introductions by Dr. John Kirby and Interim County Administrator Rodney Berry, all in attendance were treated to many Christmas favorite songs and also some new ones under the direction of Staff Non-Commissioned Officer in Charge MSgt. Daniel J. Sullivan of Billings, MT.

Not only did the band perform extremely well, the crowd was also blessed with a solo by LCpl. Breana D. Wiener of Galloway, NJ, and a song by a quintet.

Some of the selections by the band were “Christmas in the Round”, “The Star-Spangled Banner”, Carol of the Bells”, “The Skater’s Waltz”, “All I Want for Christmas Is You”, “Greensleeves”, “Minor Alterations”, “A Charlie Brown Christmas”, “Let It Snow”, “Silent Samba”, “Bugler’s Holiday”, “The Night Before Christmas”, and “Sleigh Ride”.

PHOTOS BY JOHNNIE DANIELS/THE DILLON HERALD

Click once on a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge it.