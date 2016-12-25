East Holds Teacher Olympics

EAST ELEMENTARY School held their Seventh Annual Teacher Olympics on Tuesday, November 22.

Coach Walters welcomed everyone and the kindergarten classes and teachers opened the program by doing the “Koo Koo Kanga Turkey Dance.” The Olympics was an opportunity for teachers to compete in different athletic events while also giving students the chance to see their teachers in action and cheer them on. Teacher events included: The Egg Toss, Softball Throw, Hula Hoop Race, Ball Sweep, Noodle Race, and the 40-yard Dash. One teacher per grade level represented each grade in every competition and the grade level with the most points at the end of the event, took home the coveted “Teacher Olympic Trophy.” Congratulations to first grade level for winning the Olympics this year. Mrs. Bobbie Walters, principal, presented the trophy to the first grade team members – pictured l to r: Nichole Lewis, Ali Huggins, Ashleigh Baxley, Joann Lewis and Jasmine Hamilton. The winning grade level will proudly display their trophy and maintain bragging rights until next year’s event. Coach Walters thanked all of the teachers for their support, consideration, and willingness to show students we can have fun too! She also wanted students to see that teachers can be good sports, they care about their health, and that even though they may not be the best at everything, they give their all and they never give up!! Coach Walters concluded the Teacher Olympics event by thanking the following people for helping make this event a success: Mrs. Bobbie Walters – principal, Mr. Josh Walters, Tiffani Valdivia, and the PTO Board. (Contributed Photos)