Latta Middle School recently held our very first “Donuts for Dad” event. Almost one hundred dads came to show support for their children.

We were so proud of the turnout!

Everyone enjoyed donuts, coffee, juice, and great fellowship during this time.

Thank you to all who came! (Moms… don’t worry! Your time is coming. Be on the lookout for ‘Muffins for Mom’ with your children in the Spring!) (Contributed Photos)