DHSF Organizing Graduates Choir

The Dillon Historic School Foundation is organizing a DHS Graduates’ Choir. The sole purpose of this choir will be to produce a professional DVD recording of The Dillon High School “Alma Mater” as beautifully arranged for SATB voices by Jimmy Woodle, a DHS graduate. This DVD recording will be incorporated into an informative video package, which is being produced by Doug Fraser, videographer from Florence, S.C., and designed for DHSF’s use in promotional presentations.

Latest Update: Robin Thompson, Director of Music at Dillon’s Main Street United Methodist Church, and Shaw Thompson, Main Street’s Choir Director, have both graciously offered to help DHSF Chairman Gerald Berry with this audio/video recording project. As many of you already know, having these two gifted musicians conducting and accompanying the choir will certainly guarantee the very best results.

All DHS graduates with any choral experience are encouraged to participate. DHSF anticipates singers representing many graduating classes, from the earliest to the most recent. All voices and all ages are welcomed! Mr. Woodle wrote his arrangement for four voices— soprano, alto, tenor, and bass. The greater the mix of voices, the richer the sound will be! Guest singers will be more than welcomed to join in this unique project!

PLEASE call Gerald Berry now at 843-632-2774 and leave your name and a contact telephone number. Better yet–if you have internet access, PLEASE send an email to him at berrygm327@aol.com. All participants will receive updates, practice schedules, choir information, and announcements by either emails or by telephone. Again, everyone is welcomed to join us! Practice times will be kept at a minimum—depending on the participants’ commitment to excellence!

All DHS graduate singers and guest singers will be contacted by Gerald Berry as soon as a complete list of volunteers has been assembled and a rehearsal schedule has been set. PLEASE make plans to make music! DHSF needs your participation to guarantee this project’s success! Thank you!