Transportation Committee Chairman Gives Report To Dillon City Council

Earl Gleason, Chairman of the Dillon County Transportation Committee, was present to give Council information about how the C-funds are distributed. Mr. Gleason said he took the late Stacey Griffin’s place as chairman. He said the C-funds have been around since the 1920’s and were allocated by the State but then counties were given local autonomy to decide how the funds would be used. In Dillon, the Committee keeps 75% and the remaining 25% goes to the County DOT office. The money comes from the gas tax or user fee. Mr. Gleason said Dillon County is a donor county, meaning we have more money coming in than we get back from the State. He said we receive $850,000 per year. It costs $500,000 to pave one (1) mile of roadway. It costs $175,000 – $350,000 to resurface one (1) mile of road. Mr. Gleason said that since 2015 they have been implementing a new formula or factors to decide which roads to pave or resurface based on a point system. He invited Council to call him if they had any questions at 843-992-2249. Mayor Pro-Tem Connie Manning asked Mr. Gleason about the paving of Jerry Court.

She said the owner was told that the road would be paved when South 9th Avenue was paved. Mr. Gleason said he would check into it. He added that the City-County Complex parking lot was on the list to be paved at a cost of $200,000 but the Attorney General ruled that no parking lots could be paved with State funds. Council thanked Mr. Gleason for his information.

(Source: Dillon City Council Minutes)