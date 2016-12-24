The Latta United Methodist Women displayed their personal nativities at their annual Christmas gathering.
The nativities were displayed on tables along with a card, and many told the unique story of each nativity.
Many varied nativities were displayed.
PHOTOS BY BETSY FINKLEA/THE DILLON HERALD
Click once a photo to bring it into a single screen, and then again to enlarge.
Nativity Scenes Displayed At Local Church
