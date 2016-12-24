First Baptist Church Holds Annual Candlelight Service (With Photos)

First Baptist Church, Dillon, held the annual Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Saturday, Dec. 24, at 5:00 p.m.

“You will be with child and give birth to a son, and you shall call his name Jesus. He will be great and will be called the Son of the Most High.” —Luke 1:31-32.

The Prelude to Worship, “Messiah Medley” was by Katharine Moody.

Dr. William R. Cullum, Jr., pastor, offered Christmas Greetings.

“O Come, All Ye Faithful” was the opening Christmas Carol by the congregation.

The Lighting of the Christ Candle was by the Russell Williams’ Family.

The Advent Prayer was by Jamie Arnette.

The Song of Worship, “Emmanuel, Hallowed Manger Ground,” was performed by the Praise Band and Singers.

The Scripture Reading, “The Christmas Story,” Luke 2:1-20, was by Lynda Mills.

The Christmas Carol, “Joy to the World, the Lord Is Come,” was by the congregation.

Pastor Cullum presented the Christmas Meditation.

The Message in Song, “Behold the Lamb of God”, was by Katharine Moody and Jon Whisnand.

The Lighting of the Candles was followed by the Hymns, “Silent Night, Holy Night” and “O Come, Let Us Adore Him”

The Benediction was by Pastor Cullum.

The Parting Chorus, “Joy to the World” was by the congregation.

PHOTOS BY JOHNNIE DANIELS/THE DILLON HERALD

