Dillon Mayor Talks About Addressing Theatre Funding

Mayor Davis spoke about the Dillon County Theatre being flooded at a recent Dillon City Council meeting. He said he had reached out to the Dillon County Council to decide what can be done. The Mayor said the theatre is part of the fabric of our community. The theatre is owned by the Dillon County Theatre Board, which is a non-profit organization. Councilman Eller asked when we could all meet to discuss the theatre. Mayor Davis said we were trying to get details ironed out, but they have a board that runs the theatre. The Mayor said that there are minor repairs that need to be handled before they turn into major repairs. The paint is peeling off the walls and the carpet needs to be replaced. Councilman Braddy said he had led the fund raising effort for past renovation of the theatre, and he would help in any way and possibly act as a liaison with the Theatre Board. Mayor Davis said he had spoken with the Interim County Administrator Rodney Berry and he agrees with the Mayor about the theatre.