City Discusses Ditch Cleaning

At a recent meeting Mayor Todd Davis said he had been asked about a ditch cleaning maintenance plan. He said storm drains and ditches belong to the state as part of road maintenance, but the city has helped with the upkeep of them. Councilman Johny Eller asked if we keep up with how many ditches we clean or maintain. Burt Roger said we usually just take care of them on a complaint basis and it is mostly catch basins. City Manager Glen Wagner said the catch basins usually get stopped up with debris from property owners or from trees on the right-of-ways. He said one way to prevent this would be to ask property owners to bad their yard debris.