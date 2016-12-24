Discussion Underway About Making Fire Station Six A Substation

By Betsy Finklea

Interim County Administrator Rodney Berry discussed making the Station Six (Bingham) Fire Department a substation.

Berry said the department’s ISO rating currently stands at ten, but if it were combined with the Latta Fire Department, the ISO would go to seven. Berry said this would save property owners a significant amount of money on their insurance.

County Attorney Allen Berry said the council would have to vote to make the department a substation.