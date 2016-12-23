Phillips Signs To Play College Softball

One of Ashley Phillips’ dreams came true as she signed to play softball for the University of South Carolina-Union.

Head Softball Coach Kelvin Roller thanked everyone for attending this special event for Ashley.

Coach Kelvin Roller and all in attendance could only express how proud that each one was that Ashley was given the opportunity to play softball at the next level as she was certainly a coach’s player.

Ashley was eager, easy to coach, and willing to learn. She always gave 100% to the the game of softball.

When asked by any coach in her career she was always accommodating and eager to please while playing any position that was asked of her.

Ashley has been playing softball for 6 years and has continued to improve.

Ashley attributes Coach Shirl Carter as the one person who influenced her the most in the sport of softball.

Although Ashley plays volleyball, her heart has always been in the game of softball where she excels having played infield at first, second, shortstop, third, and catcher…what a versatile player. With the ability to play multiple positions, this will be an asset for her at the next level.

Ashley’s biggest thrill was hitting 2 homeruns in one game!

Ashley picked up the Defensive Player award and All-State while playing at Dillon High School.

Ashley will major in Sports Management. She fills she will fit well at the University of South Carolina-Union as she feels comfortable and at home there. Ashley’s parents are Kathy Phillips and Jamie Berry.

When one looks into the eyes of her Mom, Kathy Phillips, one can easily see how proud Mom is of her daughter.

Ashley’s Father passed away in 2004 as he lost his battle with cancer. Her uncle, Jamie Berry, became the “Father Figure” in her life.

Ashley’s Mom is quick to give credit where credit is due. She attributes Ashley’s Uncle Jamie and Ashley’s grandmother, Mabel Berry, with help in the upbringing of Ashley.

Her Mom could barely contain herself as she exclaimed “I’m just so very proud of Ashley and her accomplishments. She is a great young lady.” Coach Roller remarked “We are extremely proud of Ashley. She has been an asset to our softball team at Dillon High School. We will certainly miss her.” As I stated earlier in the press conference, Ashley was a great asset to our team and was so very easy to coach. It’s great when a coach has a player who is wiling to be coached and eager to learn.

Coach Shirl Carter stated it was a privilege to coach Ashley through her sophomore year. “I”m very happy for her. She is a very hard worker. I am looking forward to seeing her play at the next level. She has always been easy to coach. I am very proud of her accomplishments.”

Ashley’s Travel Ball Coach, Ozro Hunt stated “She is amazing. When she first came to us, she was eager to learn. I will certainly miss her. She is a great kid. She is a hard worker who gives it her best all the time.”