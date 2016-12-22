Notice of Sale 2016-CP-17-473

NOTICE OF SALE

Case No. 2016-CP-17-473

BY VIRTUE of that certain Decree of the Court of Common Pleas for Dillon County, South Carolina, heretofore granted in the case of Anderson Brothers Bank vs. Ira J. Grant a/k/a Ira Jason Grant and Vickie Lynn Grant, I,the undersigned Special Referee for Dillon County, South Carolina or my agent, will sell on January 10, 2017, at 11:00 a.m., at the Dillon County Courthouse, Dillon, South Carolina, to the highest bidder, the following described property:

All that certain piece, parcel or lot or tract of land, with improvements thereon, situate and being in the Town of Lake View, Hillsboro Township, County of Dillon, State of South Carolina, containing 0.60 acres and being bounded and described as follows:

Beginning at a point at the north west corner of said property running N62 degrees 01’08″E for a distance of 246.67 feet, along South Carolina Route #41 also known as Richard Temple Boulevard to a point, then turning and running S02 degrees 16’07″W for a distance of 188.50 feet to a point, then turning and running N86 degrees 00’00″W for a distance of 214.54 feet, to a point, then turning and running N03 degrees 37’13″E for a distance of 57.77 feet to the point of beginning. Being bounded on the northeast by South Carolina Route #41 also known as Richard Temple Boulevard, on the East by now or formerly Wanda Carter Bryant, on the South by now or formerly Town of Lake View, nor or formerly Magdaline Merchant, now or formerly Jerry W. Page, on the West by now or formerly Jimmy L. Smith.

See Plat prepared for Homesales, Inc. by Timothy L. Davis, PLS, on December 28, 2009, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Plat Book 44 at Page 38.

TMS No.: 111-03-09-008

DERIVATION: This is the same property conveyed to Ira Jason Grant and Vickie Lynn Grant by Deed of Buster L. Causey dated May 28, 2014, and recorded in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Dillon County in Deed Book 547 at Page 84.

PROPERTY ADDRESS: 311 Richard Temple Blvd., Lake View, South Carolina 29563

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the Plaintiff, will deposit with the Special Referee or his agent, at the conclusion of the bidding, five (5%) percent of the bid, in cash or equivalent, as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to Plaintiff’s debt in the case of noncompliance. Should the last and highest bidder fail or refuse to make the required deposit at the time of the bid or comply with the other terms of the bid within twenty (20) days, then the Special Referee or his agent may resell the property on the same terms and conditions on some subsequent sales day at the risk of the said highest bidder.

The sale shall be subject to Dillon County taxes and assessments and to existing easements and restrictions of record.

Purchaser to pay for the preparation of the Deed, documentary stamps on the Deed, recording of the Deed, and interest on the amount of the bid from date of sale to date of compliance with the bid at the contract rate of interest.

Attention is drawn to the Court Order on file with the Clerk of Court for Dillon County. The terms and conditions of the actual Court Order, to the extent of any inconsistencies, control over any terms or conditions contained in the Notice of Sale.

As a deficiency judgment is being demanded, the bidding will remain open for thirty (30) days after the date of sale as provided by law. THE PLAINTIFF RESERVES THE RIGHT TO WAIVE THE DEFICIENCY UP TO AND INCLUDING THE DATE OF SALE.

If the Plaintiff or its representative does not appear at the scheduled sale of the above-described property, then the sale of the property will be null, void and of no force and effect. In such event, the sale will be rescheduled for the next available sales day.

The Honorable Haigh Porter

Special Referee for Dillon County

Florence, South Carolina

December 12, 2016

Suzanne Taylor Graham Grigg

NEXSEN PRUET, LLC

Post Office Drawer 2426

Columbia, South Carolina 29202

(803) 771-8900

Attorneys for Plaintiff