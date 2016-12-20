Toy and Food Drive Concluding; Donations Needed

The Toy And Food Drive sponsored by The Dillon Herald and East Dillon Baptist Church concludes on Wednesday, Dec. 21st at 12 noon. Monetary donations are needed by 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20th so items may be purchased. Toy and food donations must be brought to The Dillon Herald office at 505 Highway 301 North, Dillon, (beside Bojangle’s) no later than 12:00 noon on Wednesday, Dec. 21st. The need is greater than ever due to the hurricane and more families have requested help than ever before. Please do what you can and help others by contributing to this drive.