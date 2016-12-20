STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF DILLON-2015-CP-17-680

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF DILLON

Amos Financial Services, LLC, assignee of Springleaf Financial Services of South Carolina, Inc., f/k/a American General Financial

Services, Inc.,

Plaintiff,

versus

Virginia Manning; Lonza Lee Manning, deceased; Clarenette McClain; Melissa Vanderhall; Telma Davis; Ruthie Mae Briscoe; Rex Alonzo Manning; Ray Anthony Manning; Corey Manning; Cedric Manning; Britney Manning; South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles; Mary Williams; South Carolina Collections, Inc. and Jimmy L. McCallum,

Defendants.

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

CASE NUMBER:

2015-CP-17-680

NOTICE OF SALE

(009383)

BY VIRTUE OF DECREE of the Court of Common Pleas for Dillon County dated November 4, 2016, in the case of Amos Financial Services, LLC, assignee of Springleaf Financial Services of South Carolina, Inc., f/k/a American General Financial Services, Inc., the Plaintiff, against Virginia Manning and Lonza Lee Manning, the Defendants, under Case No. 2015-CP-17-680, I, the undersigned will offer for sale at public outcry to the highest bidder, Dillon County Court House, 401 West Main Street, Dillon County, Dillon, South Carolina, on January 3, 2017, at 10:00 a.m. the following described real property, to-wit:

ALL THAT PART, PARCEL OR LOT OF LAND, WITH IMPROVEMENTS THEREON, SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE COUNTY OF DILLON, STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA, CONSISTING OF ONE-HALF (1/2) ACRE, MORE OR LESS, LOCATED ON THE FORMER W.B. JONES FARM. BEGINNING AT AN IRON STAKE ON THE LAND LINE OF MACK LUPO AND WOODROW LUPO AND RUNNING THENCE IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION 100 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO AN IRON STAKE ON THE LAND LINE OF D. J. LEE; THENCE RUNNING IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION ALONG THE LAND LINE OF D. J. LEE 300 FEET, MORE OR LESS, CROSSING AN UNNAMED DIRT ROAD TO THE LAND LINE OF WOODROW LUPO; THENCE RUNNING IN AN EASTERLY DIRECTION CROSSING THE SAID UNNAMED DIRT ROAD ALONG THE LAND LINE OF WOODROW LUPO 100 FEET TO AN IRON STAKE; THENCE RUNNING IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION 300 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, BOUNDED ON THE NORTH BY LANDS OF MACK LUPO; ON TH EAST BY LANDS OF WOODROW LUPO; ON THE SOUTH BY LANDS OF WOODROW LUPO AND TO THE WEST BY LANDS OF D. J. LEE ESTATE. THIS PARCEL OF LAND IS THE SOUTHERN PORTION OF LAND CONVEYED TO MACK LUPO AND WIFE, EMMA LUPO AND RECORDED IN BOOK 89 AT PAGE 195 IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF COURT FOR DILLON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA.

BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED FROM LONZA LEE MANNING, TO VIRGINIA MANNING, A ONE-HALF UNDIVIDED INTEREST AND LONZA LEE MANNING. A ONE-HALF UNDIVIDED INTEREST, BY DEED RECORDED 05/20/1994, IN BOOK 262, AT PAGE 35, IN THE RMC OFFICE FOR DILLON COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA.

TMS #033-11-00-087 &

033-11-00-087

Property Address – 2324 Longbluff Drive, Hamer, South Carolina 29547

NOTE: As no Deficiency Judgment was granted, the bidding will not remain open for a period of thirty (30) days and compliance with the bid shall be made thirty (30) days after the sale.

TERMS OF SALE: Cash purchaser to pay for deed and revenue stamps; the successful bidder will be required to deposit the sum of five (5%) percent of amount of bid as evidence of good faith or bid will not be accepted and the premises will be immediately resold. The balance of the bid needs to be paid at a rate of 10.25% (percent) interest until compliance with the bid has been made.

The Plaintiff does not warrant their title searches to purchasers at foreclosure sale or other third parties, who should have their own title search performed on the subject property.

THOMAS H. BRUSH

SC BAR #974

ATTORNEY FOR THE PLAINTIFF

BRUSH LAW FIRM

12-A CARRIAGE LANE

CHARLESTON, SC 29407

HUBBARD W. MCDONALD, JR

SPECIAL REFEREE FOR DILLON COUNTY

___________, 2016

Bennettsville, South Carolina