NOTICE OF UNSAFE BUILDING-TMS: 59-10-17-07

CITY OF DILLON

401 WEST MAIN STREET, DILLON, S.C. 29536

(843) 774-0040

NOTICE OF UNSAFE BUILDING

OWNER OF RECORD: Charles McClellan

ADDRESS OF PROPERTY: 310 South 1st Avenue, Dillon, S.C. 29536

TMS: 59-10-17-07

Pursuant to the STANDARD UNSAFE BUILDING ABATEMENT CODE as adopted by the City of Dillon, S.C. Code of Ordinances, you are hereby given notice that the structure located at 310 South 1st Avenue, Dillon, S.C. 29536, MUST BE repaired to meet the City of Dillon Code of Ordinances and the International Building Codes OR BE DEMOLISHED.

The structure has been deemed UNSAFE by the City of Dillon Building Inspector for one or more of the following conditions as listed below, such that the life, health, property or safety of its occupants or the general public are endangered.

1. Any means of egress or portion thereof is not of adequate size or is not arranged to provide a safe path of travel in case of fire or panic.

2. Any means of egress or portion thereof, such as but not limited to fire doors, closing devises and fire resistive ratings, is in disrepair or in a dilapidated or nonworking condition such that the means of egress could be rendered unsafe in case of fire or panic.

3. The stress in any material, member or portion thereof, due to all imposed loads including deed load exceeds

the stresses allowed in the International Building Codes for new buildings.

4. The building, structure, or portion thereof has been damaged by fire, flood, earthquake, wind, or other cause to the extent that the structural integrity of the building or structure is less than it was prior to damage and is less that the minimum requirements established by the International Building Codes for new buildings.

5. Any exterior appendage or portion of the building or structure is not securely fastened, attached or anchored such that it is capable of resisting wind, seismic or similar loads as required by the International Building Codes for new buildings.

6. If for any reason the building, structure or portion thereof is manifestly unsafe or unsanitary for the purpose for which it is being used.

The following actions will be required by the City of Dillon Building Inspector or Representative for the City of Dillon Building Inspector.

REPAIR REQUIREMENT:

If the structure cited above is to be repaired, all necessary permits shall be secured, work commenced and completed, and structure inspected and approved by the City of Dillon Building Inspector or Official Representative within sixty (60) days of the owner of record?s receipt of this notice. All work performed on the structure cited above shall be in compliance with the International Building Codes and National Electrical Codes as approved and adopted by the South Carolina Building Code Council. Failure to secure permits, complete work or obtain satisfactory inspection and approval within the stipulated period above, will require and result in demolition of the structure in question by the City of Dillon, and all costs thereof charged to the owner of record.

Any person(s) holding a legal interest in the property cited above may make a written appeal to the City of Dillon Board of Governors within thirty (30) days of the date of this notice. Failure to appeal this notice within thirty (30) days constitutes a waiver of all rights to an administrative hearing.

This building has been deemed UNSAFE and its use or occupancy has been prohibited by the Building Inspector. The building or structure poses an immediate danger and must be vacated immediately.

ARTHUR JACKSON

CITY OF DILLON BUILDING INSPECTOR

BENNY GENWRIGHT, MBL

DIRECTOR OF CODE ENFORCEMENT & PLANN